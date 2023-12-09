Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 182,661 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,661 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.42% of Kyndryl worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter worth $142,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $18.42 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

