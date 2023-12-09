Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 10,574 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $840.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $812.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $787.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

