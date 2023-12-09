Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 427,110 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 427,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.23% of Carvana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.