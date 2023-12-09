Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $184.62 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.44.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

