Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 416.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,586 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of RenaissanceRe worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $200.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($9.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

About RenaissanceRe



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

