Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,348 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,685 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.26% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.