Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $11.54 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 126.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.23% of Acuity Brands worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $188.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

