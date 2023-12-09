Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $12.24 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.17% of RH worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $285,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RH by 321.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RH by 79.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Stone House Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RH by 56.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RH by 6.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $242.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 7.28%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.75.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

