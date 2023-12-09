Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.20% of AAON worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after buying an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after buying an additional 56,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AAON by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after buying an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AAON by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after buying an additional 48,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,984,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 110,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON Stock Up 0.2 %

AAON stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

