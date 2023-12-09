Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 765.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.10% of Paylocity worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Paylocity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $152.35 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.83.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Barclays upped their target price on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total value of $730,858.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total value of $730,858.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,053.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,171 shares of company stock worth $1,006,103. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

