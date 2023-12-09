Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $12.35 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 467,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.62 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

