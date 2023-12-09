Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $9.70 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.16% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Northcoast Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VMI opened at $219.95 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $341.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

