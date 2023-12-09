Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.23% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.92%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

