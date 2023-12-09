UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,435,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $230.58 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.59 and its 200-day moving average is $232.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

