UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,118 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

Autodesk stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.79.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

