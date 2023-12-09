Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,209 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.76% of Universal Insurance worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,285,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,736,582.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UVE opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UVE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

