Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

