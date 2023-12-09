Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,658 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after buying an additional 103,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1862 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

