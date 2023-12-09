Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,549 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $42,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,530 shares of company stock worth $10,300,980 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

VEEV stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.