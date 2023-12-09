Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,564,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286,508 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 7.10% of Ventas worth $1,362,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,676.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

