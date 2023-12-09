Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $21,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

VRSK opened at $232.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.07.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

