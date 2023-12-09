Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $160.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

