Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VODGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.73.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,218 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,596 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

