Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.73.
VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
VOD opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $12.52.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
