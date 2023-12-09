Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.73.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

VOD opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after buying an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after buying an additional 2,724,596 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $176,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

