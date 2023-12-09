Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,332 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,213,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,264 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,189,000 after acquiring an additional 89,322 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,963,000 after acquiring an additional 140,382 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $216.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

