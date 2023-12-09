Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.86% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $1,483,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

