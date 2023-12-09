Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1,367.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,056,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $32,681,120 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $273.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $274.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

