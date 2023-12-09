YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.25. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 1,027,778 shares traded.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Articles

