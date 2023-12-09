Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 465.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,029 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after buying an additional 546,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after buying an additional 343,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zuora by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zuora by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zuora by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.55 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Insider Activity

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $33,365.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,139 shares in the company, valued at $660,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $33,365.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $164,924.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,070 shares in the company, valued at $876,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,850 shares of company stock worth $4,658,153 in the last three months. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

