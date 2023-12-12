574 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $584.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.63 billion, a PE ratio of 105.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $586.31 and its 200 day moving average is $527.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

