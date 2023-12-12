83,189 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,418,000. RH makes up 1.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $250.55 on Tuesday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.69.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RH will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.75.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

