AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

