Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hamilton Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.69.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

