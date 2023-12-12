Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,756 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

GOOGL stock opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

