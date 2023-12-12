Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lifted by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

