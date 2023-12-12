Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $272.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Amgen Profile



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

