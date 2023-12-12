Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVTR. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

