Balentine LLC Sells 77,838 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 77,838 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $2,596,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 695,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,873,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,598,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,651,000 after buying an additional 377,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

