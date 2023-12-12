Becker Capital Management Inc. Takes $752,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $361.03 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

