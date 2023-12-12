Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after acquiring an additional 474,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

