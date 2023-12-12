Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $979,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

META stock opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $835.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

