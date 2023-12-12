Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 55.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 182,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after purchasing an additional 65,136 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 751,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 319,157 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 87,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.