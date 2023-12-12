Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,493 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $436,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $623.86 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $625.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $575.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.50. The company has a market cap of $276.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

