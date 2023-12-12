Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $361.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

