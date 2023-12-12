DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Cut by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,691 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in DexCom by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 151,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1,011.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 59,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,432 shares of company stock worth $1,178,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

