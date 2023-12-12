Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

