Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 63,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 239,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter.

TDVG opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

