Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $625.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.68. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.46.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

