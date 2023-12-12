Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 120,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,249,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,534,000 after purchasing an additional 796,580 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 68,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.17.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.