Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $173.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

